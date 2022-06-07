Two Winona men were bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury, and a Louisiana man was granted a second chance after an investigation into his gun possession charge.

Jeremy Ford was bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury on three counts of auto burglary, and he was represented by Read Standford. After his bond was set at $50,000, he went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster, who said he was not inclined to reduce Ford’s bond because he was a “frequent flyer” in court.

“He’s already out on bond for a previous charge and then goes and commits the same crime,” Lancaster said. He said the determent doesn’t do much for Ford. “I’m not inclined to do that.”

Ford remains in the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

In a separate case, Jabari Owens was bound over on two charges of auto burglary. Capt. Matt Milletello said the Winona Police Department received a report from the neighbor of a man whose family was preparing to lay him to rest when the incident happened.

“The man said he asked him ‘Hey what are you doing?’” Milletello said.

He said the man told him he saw a tall, slim black guy with dreads carrying a white pouch that was in one of the vehicles the deceased man owned. Milletello said Assistant Police Chief Calvin “Dooney” Young radioed and told officers he’d seen Owens earlier that day, and he had a white pouch. Owens is also a tall, slim black man with dreads.

Milletello said that he and Officer Orlando Bolden responded and found Owens 150 yards from where the theft happened at the intersection of Mortimer and Church streets. Milletello said he called the man and asked him to come to the corner and see if Owens was the man he saw.

“He drove by and said ‘yes, that’s him,’” Milletello said.

He said Owens was taken into custody and then taken to the station, where he signed a waiver. Milletello said Owens told him that he was thinking of purchasing the truck. He said Owens had a utility bill that was from the home. He said Owens pulled it out and showed it to him as proof that he was trying to purchase it.

Milletello said the man called them again and said the truck that was in the yard had rolled out and crashed into a home. Milletello said it’s believed that when Owens was allegedly rifling through the vehicle he may have knocked it out of gear.

He also said the owner’s son told officers there was mail on the passenger side of another vehicle and loose change. He said when they caught up with Owens, he had a lot of loose change on him.

Lancaster bound him over on those two vehicles and dismissed a third charge for a third vehicle that was found in the yard.

In another unrelated case, Landry Valant was originally charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Valant said he switched vehicles with his girlfriend, and he didn’t know the gun was in the second vehicle. Valant, represented by Read Stanford, said the girlfriend’s daughter had been shot and killed, and they were going to see what was going on.

“I believe him, I don’t think he knew,” City Prosecutor Putt Crull, Jr. said.