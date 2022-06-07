It’s summertime! And when people are planning summer vacations, Vacation Bible Schools, and preparing to enjoy family and friends during family outings, the one thing that has to be kept in mind is gas prices.

In a two-week period, the state’s prices have jumped by almost 30 cents a gallon. Currently, the state’s average is $4.466 for a gallon of gas. Before Memorial Day weekend, the average price per gallon was $4.18 for regular unleaded. The difference between regular and mid-grade from last week is a 29-cent difference. The current mid-grade price per gallon is $4.74. The national average is $4.91 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

A month ago, that very same gallon of regular unleaded was $3.90. In our area, Carroll County is one of the lowest in the area at $4.43 for a gallon for regular unleaded. Montgomery County is $4.46 and Leflore is $4.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Other counties around Carroll and Montgomery: Webster $4.44, Winston $4.44, Choctaw $4.46, Holmes $4.59, Tallahatchie $4.52, and Oktibbeha $4.41.