Carroll Academy canceled all classes for today in preparation for inclement weather.

Carroll County schools are closed today due to predictions of severe weather.

Choctaw County schools will close today two hours earlier than their normal dismissal due to predictions of severe weather. The after-school program and basketball game scheduled for today is canceled.

Winona-Montgomery Consolidated Schools will dismiss two hours early than their normal dismissal due to predictions of inclement weather. All after-school activities are canceled.

Kids-R-Us Centers will be closing at 1 p.m. in preparation of inclement weather.

Reaching Rainbows 2 will be closing at 2 p.m. in preparation of inclement weather.

Little World Daycare in Duck Hill will be closing at 1 p.m. in preparation of inclement weather