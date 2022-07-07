Improvements will begin on Bluff Springs Road in Winona on Monday morning.

Montgomery County Unit System plans to prime the road surface and then spread matt rock, according to John Pearson, road manager.

“If we do that first section, and we get it primed and matted Tuesday and Wednesday, then we can work on the other end,” said Pearson during the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting.

While weather forecasts show no rain for Monday or Tuesday, Pearson said the materials they will be using allows them to return to work in the event of rain within the next day or two.

During the Tuesday meeting, the Board of Supervisors agreed to put a 32,000-pound weight limit on the two roads, after repairs have been completed, in an effort to avoid unnecessary damage.

They also agreed to impose a $250 fine on motorists who exceed the weight limit.

“There’s no reason for a loaded dump truck to be going through there or a low boy truck,” said Pearson. “They can go out Billingsley Baskin and hit Highway 51.”

He added there was no reason for log trucks or any other loaded vehicle to travel those roads.

Board attorney Allan D. Lancaster told board members he would research properly enforcing the weight limit.

“Y’all need to let me check on it. If you’re going to have a fine imposed, you’re going to need an ordinance,” said Lancaster.

In other Board news:

• Supervisors authorized the receipt of the 2022 Real and Personal Property Rolls from the Tax Assessor and advertise in The Winona Times a public notice that the rolls are ready for inspection by the public.

• Board members agreed to spread upon the minutes an email from the Mississippi Department of Corrections authorizing the county to destroy all MDOC records that remain inside the old Emergency Operating Center building.

• They authorized a $477.35 handwritten check to Marcus Purnell for June travel.

• Board members authorized a $541.64 handwritten check to Supervisor Ronald White for Supervisor Convention travel.

• Supervisors authorized a $1,500 handwritten check for Ron Walls for grass cutting.

• They agreed to ratify a $160,487.72 check to transfer money from Fund 155 to Fund 161, an infrastructure account.

• Board members authorized Allan Pratt and Lisa White to attend G400 Incident Command Training on July 18-20.

• They authorized Tilford Robinson and Robert Perry to attend the MJCCA Annual Convention in Natchez on Sept. 7-9.

• Board members authorized a resolution stating the county will comply with the code of standards of conduct for North District One ARC grant.

• Supervisors agreed to designate Chris Pope as Environmental Officer for the North District One ARC grant.