Anticipation is mounting throughout the community for the Montgomery County Festival.

Local officials are expecting significant attendance from residents across the county, according to Supervisor Ronald White.

“The major expectation is for children to come out and enjoy themselves and for the community to mingle with each other,” said White.

Officials have received considerable feedback from people throughout the area, he said.

“They’re looking forward to seeing what’s going to happen and the types of events, the type of food and activities that’s going to be going on,” said White.

Winona Alderman Charles Harris said during Tuesday’s meeting participants in the barbecue contest will begin cooking at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and barbecue will be available until 1 p.m. that day.

“We’re going to give a trophy away. The individual that wins the contest is going to have bragging rights for a full year,” said White. “Then we’ll do it again next year.”

He said Saturday’s event also will offer a waterslide and a bouncy castle, and vendors will include Guy’s Catfish, Smalltime Hotdogs, sno-cones and ice cream.

“We’re hoping the community will see what’s going on,” said White. “We’re hoping we can make this an annual event.”

A different date has been considered for future county festivals, he said since the Duck Hill Grassroots Blues and Heritage festival also is set for the upcoming weekend.

“We’re going to be looking in the future, when we have it, to make sure nothing else is going on at that time,” said White.

Officials are working to partner with nonprofit organizations to help the festival grow into a larger event that will include give-a-ways for children.