Orbie Adron “Sonny” Evans, age 75, a resident of Baton Rouge, La. passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.

Sonny loved his family above all else, always ensuring they knew how much he loved them and made him proud. He and Glenda made so many wonderful memories travelling with family and friends throughout the years and enjoying all things LSU. Their friends have become a second family.

Sonny had many interests throughout his life and succeeded in everything he tried, through determination and willingness to learn and apply new skills. He grew up in Carrollton, Miss. and attended J.Z. George High School and Holmes Junior College. Sonny worked for J.J. Ferguson Construction before becoming an ordained Baptist minister, pastoring at McCarley Baptist and New Salem Baptist churches. He became a radio engineer and broadcaster for stations in Winona, Miss., Greenwood, Miss. (radio and TV), and Winnsboro, La. While in Winnsboro, he owned Evans Suzuki & Kawasaki motorcycle shop, Evans Trucking, and worked as a volunteer fireman for the city. Sonny and Glenda enjoyed riding motorcycles, 4-wheelers, and boating and skiing with friends. He later moved to Baton Rouge, La. to be the General Manager of St. Gabriel Valve. After his tenure in management, he began his computer career at ComputerLand, where he was employee of the year. Sonny was always seeking new challenges and started his own business - Evans Consulting, applying his many self-taught skills in computer components/hardware, networking, coding and programming, and early GPS technologies, working with many local businesses including refineries, shipping companies, banking institutions, physician groups, and electrical and plumbing businesses.

He was an active member of University Baptist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher and volunteered his computer expertise before his health precluded his attendance and work.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Glenda Armstrong Evans of Baton Rouge; his daughter, Lee Ann, and son-in-law, Kevin “Randy” Young also of Baton Rouge; his sweet dog, Willie; three granddogs, Sophie, Myrtle, and Tyler.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Evans of Baton Rouge, father, Orbie L. Evans of Carrollton, Miss., his beloved dog, Pepper, and granddogs Charlie and Ginger; all of whom he loved very much.

Visitation will be held at Oliver Funeral Home on Dec. 10, 2022, from noon until services at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Carrollton, Miss. immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Salvation Army or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses in ICU and 3rd floor at Baton Rouge General Hospital.