Services for Mrs. Margarette Helon Neville will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 2 p.m. at Williams and Lord Funeral Home in Greenwood, MS. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Walthall, Miss.

Mrs. Neville, age 84, died on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at UMMC Grenada.

She was born on Jan. 26, 1938, in Carroll County, Miss., to the late Howard Compton and Edna Weeks Compton and resided in Gore Springs, MS. She retired from Heatcraft in Grenada and was a member of Unity Baptist Church in the Redhill community of Montgomery County. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jessie James; and a daughter, Disney McGraw.

She is survived by her husband, Quinton Neville of Gore Springs, Miss.; son, James Ray Swift, of Millington, Tenn.; daughters, Terie Pavatte (Tony) of Lakeland, Tenn., and Donna Renaldo (Buster) of Gore Springs, Miss.; sister, Estelle Carpenter of Greenwood, Miss.; 11 grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great- great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Charles Compton will officiate the services.

Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge. Online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com