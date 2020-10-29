This year, the Kilmichael Christmas Parade will honor one of its own and the musical legacy that he left. Kilmichael’s Christmas on the Square and Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and the lighting will begin at 6.

Committee member Matt Bennett said this year the parade and lighting will honor B.B. King and the theme this year will be “A Blues Christmas” honoring the genre that made King famous. He said Little Willie Farmer will perform and there will also be a tribute to Elvis as well.

Bennett said t-shirts will be sold and committee members are taking orders now. He said also new this year, residents can decorate their own Christmas ornaments for the town’s Christmas tree. Bennett said once the Christmas season is over, they’re able to take their Christmas ornaments home.

Anyone who wants to participate in the Christmas parade should contact Bennett or Public Works Director Johnny Pearson.