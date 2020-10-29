Tuesday, November 3, voters will cast their votes in the presidential and congressional election. On the local level, they will vote for election commissioners and school board members.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., and as is Mississippi law, a photo ID is required to cast a ballot.

Saturday is the last day to vote absentee in-person. Circuit Clerk offices in Montgomery and Carroll will be open until 5 p.m. for in-person absentee voting. According to the Secretary of State website, those doing mail-in ballots must have their ballot postmarked before or on the date of the election for it to count.

In Montgomery, voters will go to the polls to elect new school board members to the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District.

The current board is a mixture of three appointments from the former Winona Separate School District and two elected members from the former Montgomery County School District.

However, Senate Bill 2506 was voted into law by the Mississippi Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves. The bill did away with the old three appointed, Reeves. The bill did away with the old three appointed, two elected format and made every board seat an elected position.

Voters in Montgomery County will choose between Chase DeNoon and Latia Butts in District 1; Brandy Brannon and Palitha Dorris Gore in District 2; Amanda Jill White and Kelvin Lee in District 4; and Nora Dunn and Janet Roby-Harper in District 5. Katherine Hughes was the only candidate to qualify in District 3. See pages A19 and A20 for candidate profiles.

In Carroll, the Beat 5 School Board seat for the Carroll County School District is also up for election. However, incumbent Stella Washington-Bell is running unopposed.

Both voters in Montgomery and Carroll County will vote to elect their election commissioners. All of the commissioners in Montgomery County are running unopposed. In Carroll County, the only contested race is Election Commissioner for Beat 2. Rebecca Touchstone is running against Jennifer Haley for the seat. The winner will succeed Ed Corder, who is retiring as serving as a commissioner.

Congressionally, voters will vote to elect incumbent Bennie Thompson or his challenger Brian Flowers for the United States Congressional District 2 seat. Voters will also vote to elect either incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith or Mike Espy as a senator for the State of Mississippi.

Statewide, voters will vote if they want the Magnolia flag, or the “In God We Trust” flag to represent the state of Mississippi; vote whether they want to legalize medical marijuana or make it available to terminally ill patients; voters will also vote for or against House Concurrent Resolution 47.

According to the resolution, authored by Representative Charles Beckett, voters will vote whether or not to do away with the Electoral vote and have the governor elected by the popular vote, garnering 50 percent of the vote plus one. In the case no candidate does, a run-off election will be held.

The resolution states: “To provide that the governor shall be elected by a majority of the people in a general election and not by the electoral vote of the Mississippi house of representatives, and if no candidate receives a majority vote at the general election, then a runoff election shall be held two (2) weeks later, and the candidate who receives a majority vote in the runoff election shall be elected as governor; and proposing the repeal of section 141, Mississippi constitution of 1890, which provides that the house of representatives shall choose a governor from the two persons who shall have received the highest number of popular votes; and proposing the repeal of section 142, Mississippi constitution of 1890, which provides that, in case of an election of the governor by the house of representatives, no member of the house of representatives shall receive an appointment from the governor.”

Both Carroll and Montgomery Counties have seen an influx of absentee ballots to come in. In order for a person to vote absentee, they must either be over 65, a student, a person who works outside of the county they vote in, temporarily disabled.

COVID-19 is not a valid reason to vote absentee.