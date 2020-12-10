The Carroll County Board of Supervisors held a short meeting via teleconference Monday for their first meeting of the month.

Supervisor Jim Neill discussed a problem he’s having with a car auction company located at the Duck Hill exit on County Road 174. Neill said that trucks the business uses to haul vehicles in and out of the site have torn up the exit.

Board Attorney Kevin Horan said he sent a letter to the company at the request of the board, but hadn’t received a response. He said he is fearful the company may have ignored the communication. The board asked Horan to have the letter redelivered to the business in person.

During the teleconference, the board approved paying claims to Willis Engineering, JJ Ferguson and Tanner Construction.