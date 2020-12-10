Rising rates of COVID-19 infection in Carroll County have led school officials to return the district to distance learning only until Jan. 5, when schools reopen following the Christmas break.

Superintendent Jim Ray said with cases rising in Carroll County and across the state, the administration looked at the numbers and switched to virtual learning for the two weeks leading up to the holiday break to prevent spread of the virus.

“It’s not just in the schools; it’s in the churches and other organizations, so it was only a matter of time before it [the virus] was brought into the school,” Ray said.

State officials recommend that schools switch to virtual education if three outbreaks are recorded. Although Carroll County hadn’t reached that threshold, Ray said the district was getting close. For him, he said the decision was a matter of risk v. reward.

“When the risk begins to outweigh the reward, you have to make different decisions,” Ray said.

The superintendent said the district has now received its order of new Chromebooks through the state and has begun distributing them, replacing the older computers they had been using in conjunction with learning packets.

Ray said schools will continue to provide learning packets for those who may have trouble accessing the internet.

“It left us no choice,” Ray said.

Parents were notified Wednesday, Dec. 2, that the schools would start virtual-only education beginning Monday, Dec. 7. The district sent out a text message and posted information on their Facebook page alerting parents to the decision.

The statement said: “Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, all Carroll County School District students will return to distance learning until Dec. 18 due to the increase in COVID cases. Students will return to campus on Jan. 5. Only faculty and staff will report to the school buildings for the next two weeks. We will still be in school tomorrow and Friday. If your child is sick, please don’t send them to school. Chromebooks are being prepared to send out this week and next week. A form will be sent home tomorrow to be signed accepting responsibility for the Chromebooks.”

It went on to say: “If signed by the parent and returned with the child on Friday, a Chromebook will be sent home with your child Friday. If your child is not at school Friday, you will be able to come to school next week to sign and receive their Chromebook. Packets will still be available if needed. Instructions and videos to login to the Chromebooks and programs will be placed on the website and Facebook by Monday. If you have any technology questions, please send an email to parentinfo@ccsd.ms or call the technology department at 662-237-6753. Meals will be delivered to the following drop-off points: JZ George, Teoc, Blackhawk, and Vaiden on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting Monday, Dec. 7, and ending the 18th. The times will be posted on the website and Facebook. Nine weeks tests will be postponed until January. If you have any further questions, please call your school principal. Thank you.”

Even with switching to virtual education during the first semester and having students split between traditional and virtual learning, Ray said the semester has gone well overall.

“With a week and a half left until Christmas, we’re pleased. The students and teachers have worked hard. I’ve visited the schools and we’ve been following the rules and staying six feet apart. We’re doing as well as we can do,” he said. “We’re more ready, and we’re getting better at it.”

The superintendent said with the virus likely to be around in January and in February, and with experts saying infection rates will be worse in January, the district will have to continue monitoring infection rates. But for now, the intention is for students to return to in-person education Jan. 5.

“It’s a battle, and we’re just going to battle through as best as we can,” Ray said. “We’re going to work through it.”