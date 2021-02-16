As many have hunkered down and have tried to keep warm during one of the worst storms since the 1994 ice storms, Blessings for All Empowered by Faith, Inc. worked to get hotel rooms for those who may need it.

Calbrina Ward-Woods said in a Facebook video that today showed “how important it is to donate to non-profits.” Woods said with the help of a private donor and several non-profits, it was made possible to put up three families that needed assistance in a hotel.

“I want to thank the [Winona] police department who transported one of the families to the hotel,” she said. She also encouraged people to donate to non-profits when they are doing fundraisers. “When we go out and fundraise, it’s for a good purpose,” she said. Pictured are District 5 Supervisor Ronald White and Calbrina Ward-Woods with new coats for those in need.