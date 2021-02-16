As many prepare to meet with as many residents of their prospective municipalities to either retain their seats or win a new seat, two aldermen in two different municipalities in Montgomery County are preparing to wrap up their last terms.

Vice-Mayor Charles Austin in Kilmichael and Lavanda “Vanna” Farmer in Duck Hill are both not seeking another term.

Austin has served as an alderman in Kilmichael for 12 years. Farmer has served as an alderwoman in Duck Hill for 20 years.

Farmer began serving as an alderwoman while she was in her 20s because she wanted to make a difference in her town, encouraged by another longtime serving alderman, the late Leroy Nash. In her 2020 Profile story, she said that there were times that she wanted to quit but the people of Duck Hill wouldn’t allow her to give up.

“That let me know I was doing something good,” she said.