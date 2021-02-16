The Foundry Church is built off of one motto, “Love God, Love People.” The church doesn’t just believe, they act on their belief by putting faith into action.

The members of the Foundry Church can be best described through Hebrews 11:1. “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”

For Dr. Jan Bailey and Rita Eldridge, the Foundry’s new church home is seeing the promise of God fulfilled. However, for Pastor John Goldwater, it’s seeing the pieces come together that were already in place when he came aboard as pastor.

At the Foundry, the mission is to love each other with the love of God – Agape love – and help everyone become a better person in Christ.

“Everyone is welcomed. The gospel is for everyone and every type of sinner. That’s a big key. We don’t pick and choose who the gospel is for and it doesn’t matter how you’re dressed. You can come in a tuxedo or a shorts and a t-shirt,” Goldwater said.

The new church building is a traditional church structure with the white siding, barnyard shutters and big doors. It’s welcoming, warm and inviting, just like the people who fellowship there every Sunday at 9 a.m.

The church held its first service in its new church on Feb. 7, 2021.

For Bailey and Eldridge, it’s been faith in action. It’s not just seeing the building, it’s their ministry. The Foundry doesn’t just follow the Bible, they put The Word into action as is required for all Christians.

Bailey said they began back in 2007, meeting at different homes.

“We met at our home for quite some time,” he said.

As they added members, they needed a new place to worship, and the Bethlehem Community graciously offered them the Bethlehem Community Center. Eventually, they outgrew the space as well.

Bailey said the Montgomery County Arts Council offered their building as a place for the church to meet for a nominal fee. However, the desire to be in their own church building remained, and church leaders began looking at properties.

“Every time we thought we’d found one, something would happen or something wouldn’t go right,” Eldridge said.

Even when members became a little discouraged, they still held on to their faith and the promise of God. When the first service was held in the new building, located at 619 Highway 51 just south of Winona, they knew that it was God’s doing -- fitting the pieces together and just as he’d led them to the property and Goldwater to them.

They met Goldwater through the ministry, Beautiful Feet, a homeless ministry in Fort Worth, Texas, in which the church has been involved for several years. Goldwater said he came in as pastor in 2018 and the pieces were already there, they just needed to be placed together with the way that the Lord wanted them to go. That’s what he helped to do.

Since the beginning, the congregation continued to serve, and they did it cheerfully. Eldridge and Bailey said they’d participated in a jail ministry with Carroll- Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden and Parchman, Beautiful Feet, and God’s House of Hope in Kilmichael, an addiction and drug recovery center that teaches people how to overcome and cope through the Word of Jesus.

They also hold Praise in the Park with the Winona Housing Authority once a month.

“We invite anyone who lives in the area, and we minister to them, we feed them,” Eldridge said.

The Foundry has its own program, Celebrate Recovery. Eldridge said right now, they’re meeting online through Zoom, but they hope to be able to meet together face to face soon.

“It’s for anyone that’s dealing with an addiction, a hurt, who are learning to cope and how to heal and deal with their pain,” she said.

For the Foundry, they want to love people wholly and love them to Christ or back to Christ. They do it without the restriction of the traditions of man.

“God’s Word is true. We live according to scripture and not public opinion,” Goldwater said.

“We are a family and we’re doing life together,” Bailey said.