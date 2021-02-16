The Town of Duck Hill voted to change the municipal voting place for the upcoming election. Originally, the voting place was held at Duck Hill City Hall. However, Mayor Joey Cooley said during their monthly meeting that he wanted to move it to the Duck Hill Fire Department due to COVID-19.

Cooley suggested the move because he said city hall could be a little tight and he wanted it to be enough room for people to be able to social distance.

Also, the board decided to keep its mask mandate in place, despite Governor Tate Reeves’ order to lift the statewide mask mandate last week. The City of Winona Board of Aldermen voted to lift the city’s mask order and follow the governor’s directive.

Public Works Director Sooky Currington said that even though Winona lifted their order, when she goes into stores in Winona everyone is still wearing their masks.

The board is also looking into another Community Development Block Grant for street repair on West Main Street.

“We, we have to do something to Main Street,” Cooley said.

Currington pointed out another problem on Main Street- trash. And everyone in the room agreed, Main Street is bad.

Everett asked if the Duck Hill Creek Rangers needed to clean up litter.

“If you did, you’d go back out there, and it’ll look like you never did anything,” Cooley said. “And it’s my pet peeve that people just throw stuff out on Main Street.”

Cooley said he and Police Chief Tyler Winter are looking into placing cameras in the area to catch those littering.

Board Attorney Adam Kirk said that if they could use the cameras to get license plates and start bringing people into court for it, people will begin to take notice.