The Montgomery County Circuit Court just ended its fall term. Here are the cases that were presented in court.

Crystal Dixon pleaded guilty to possession of a methamphetamine, more than two grams but less than 10 grams. Dixon was sentenced to eight years of post-release supervision. Five of those years are reporting and three of those years are non-reporting. Dixon’s case for the same in Webster County was dismissed.

Jahkel Saffold, Katerrian Purnell and Charles Fleming were arraigned on a count of possession of cocaine, more than two but less than 10 grams and possession of fentanyl, more than two but less than 10 dosage units. Saffold is represented by Jimmy Powell, Purnell is represented by Neal Marlow and Fleming is represented by Morgan Jackson-Thompson.

Jacqueline Proctor pleaded guilty to possession of meth, more than two grams but less than 10 grams. Proctor, represented by Payne Horan, was sentenced to eight years on post-release supervision.

Asa Small was arraigned on two counts of burglary of a dwelling. Small, represented by Payne Horan, had his bond reduced from $50,000 to $20,000. His case will be heard next term.

Braylon Horton had his case of false pretense nonadjudicated after a period of three years supervision, Horton must pay restitution to Malik Flowers.

Justin Palmertree was granted entranced into the Fifth District Drug Court Intervention Program. Palmertree went before Loper for possession of methamphetamine, more than two grams but less than 10 grams. Assistant District Attorney Brandon Langford said the state wouldn’t move forward on a pending charge Palmertree has for the same thing, if he successfully completed the program.

Austin Leach was arraigned on a count of possession of stolen property. Leach’s bond was revoked because he was recently arrested for domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Also, during a status conference for Keith Bland, Judge Joey Loper ordered for Bland to be mentally evaluated. Bland intends to represent himself pro se. Bland also asked Loper to recuse himself because he said Loper had a “hidden agenda,” to which Loper declined his request.