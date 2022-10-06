If there’s any proof needed that Carroll County is growing and on the rise, the recent release of accountability grades from the Mississippi Department of Education does just that.

The Carroll County School District improved to a C-rated school district after being a D-rated school district for two recent school years.

Accountability grades for the 2021-2022 school year were released on Monday, Sept. 26, and the Carroll County School District scored a 565. The district’s reading proficiency is 25.7, Math proficiency is 24, History proficiency is 48, Science proficiency is 39.9, and reading growth is 53.8.

One of the highest areas of growth was the district math growth and math low growth. Math growth in the district is at 70 and math low growth is at 74.2. English Language progress is at 44.2, acceleration is at 50.8, college and career readiness is at 28, participation rate is greater than or equal to 95 percent and the district has an 80 percent graduation rate.

But, the biggest grade rating jump in the district is Marshall Elementary School. The elementary school improved two grade levels from a D in 2019 to a B.

Marshall Elementary scored 409, which is higher than what was originally anticipated for the elementary school to achieve. During their benchmark discussions, Principal Khalilah Tate said that Marshall was on track to be a C rated school.

In reading, Marshall Elementary scored at 33.7 percent proficiency, in math proficiency Baby Jags scored at 17.8 percent, in science they scored 43.3 proficiency, and in English-language progress, students showed 35 percent progress.

But, the highest numbers were in growth and low growth. In Reading growth, Baby Jags scored 67.5 percent, in Math growth they scored 77.3 percent, in reading low growth they scored 75 percent and in math low growth they scored 79.3 percent.

J.Z. George High School scored a 529, which was adjusted to a 558. In reading, JZ George scored at 20.2 percent in reading proficiency, 28.3 in Math proficiency, 48 percent in History proficiency, 47.9 percent in reading growth, and in reading low growth they grew by 49.7.

J.Z. George’s bright spots are in their math growth and math low growth. In Math growth, JZ George students grew by 66.7 percent and math low growth, they grew by 73.4 percent.