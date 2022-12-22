A McCarley man is in the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility facing a homicide charge.

Khadarron Denaris Foreman, 28, is accused of shooting Sammie Louis Bryant at a location on Carroll County Road 65 on Christmas Day, according to a statement released by Sheriff Clint Walker.

Deputies responded to a 4:39 p.m. call on Sunday to the location regarding shots fired.

“When deputies arrived, they found Sammie Louis Bryant lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the head,” the release stated.

Friends of Bryant had begun administering CPR while waiting for deputies and MedStat technicians to arrive. They took him to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona, and he was later flown to a Jackson hospital where he died, Walker stated.

The shooter had fled the scene of the shooting by the time authorities arrived. However, friends and family, who were present at the time of the shooting, identified Foreman as the shooter, the release stated.

Deputies arrested Foreman on Sunday evening and booked him into CMRCF, according to the Walker.

“We are praying for the family and friends of Mr. Bryant. For this to happen on Christmas Day is horrific,” said Walker. “I pray that the Lord will comfort them as only He can.”