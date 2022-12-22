Standing high above Front Street in downtown Winona is the newly installed clock tower.

A crew from Mike Rozier Construction lifted the tower and adhered it to the structure’s base on Dec. 15.

Tall enough to be seen by motorists at the Mississippi Highway 51 and Summit Street intersection, the clock tower sits atop a concrete base of three feet of concrete deep in the ground, according to Josh Sheedy, superintendent with Mike Rozier Construction.

He said the columns supporting the historic clock are as deep as four feet in the ground providing support that can withstand strong winds, short of a “tornado touching down directly on top” of the tower.

Construction on the clock tower began on Nov. 7, and Sheedy said they expect to be complete by March, depending on the weather.

The clocks on the tower originally provided time on the Montgomery County Courthouse before it was demolished decades ago, according to Matt Bennett, member of Winona’s Historic Clock Tower Committee.

The clock, crafted by E. Howard and Company in 1885, was sold and made into a tower in the Port Plaza Mall in Green Bay, Wis., according to Bennett.

People throughout the community worked to bring the clock back to Winona, said former Winona mayor Jerry Flowers. He said he convinced FedEx personnel to ship the clock back to Winona at no cost.

Winona’s Historic Clock Tower Committee, which is a nonprofit that is a 501 C 3, worked with the City of Winona, Sen. Lydia Chassaniol and North Central Planning and Development District to fund the $530,000 installation of the tower through legislative action and a Mississippi Development Authority Small Municipality Grant, according to Bennett.

“I am excited about the improvements it will bring to the downtown area and the historic value of bringing the old courthouse clock back downtown,” said Bennett in an earlier interview.