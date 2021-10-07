For residents of Vaiden who have had problems with their water for several years, a solution is coming – but, it won’t happen overnight.

Monday night, Vaiden Mayor Stella Washington-Bell and the board of aldermen heard from Jess Wiygal and James Woodall with Cook Coggins Engineers of Tupelo. Woodall explain the company’s background and credentials to the board.

“We’re not new to the block. We’ve been around it several times and we’ve seen everything,” he said.

Woodall said they’ve completed work in various areas specifically in North Mississippi. Wiygal said Cook Coggins recently did work for the Town of Vaiden on their sewer lagoons.

They commended the town for jumping ahead of the ball and getting water samples from various customers. Washington-Bell said in an earlier interview that residents have been filling out forms and bringing samples of their water to town hall.

“We’ve spoken to [Water Superintendent] K.T. Newman, and there is definitely a need here, and we believe that we have a solution to overcome it,” Wiygal said.

He said if Vaiden is ready to move forward, they can began the application process to seek grant funds immediately.

Wiygal said they reviewed Vaiden’s water reports and received a chemical analysis from the Department of Environmental Quality. Vaiden’s water is on a well system, and Wiygal said what they’ve commonly seen with wells is they have sediment in them.

He said Vaiden’s water had high amounts of iron and manganese, which is the cause of the discoloration. He said to rectify the problem, they need to pre-treat the water and place pressure filters at the wells to remove the discoloration.

Wiygal said he spoke with Newman and Washington-Bell who informed him of additional issues.

“The residents who receive water on the outskirts of town, because so much of the sediment have gone through the pipes, they’re corroded and have to be replaced,” he said.

Wiygal said Vaiden is looking at a cost of between $2 and $2.5 million to rectify the situation. However, he said there is funding available for the town. He said the town could apply for a Community Development Block Grant and State Relief Funds through the DEQ.

He also said Vaiden is eligible to apply for a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan with 45 percent forgiveness.

“And that’s just worst case scenario. We’d have to look at how your finances are,” Wiygal said.

Woodall said Mississippi State University’s Extension Service will also do a water rate study at no charge to the town to see if there needed to be an increase.

Washington-Bell said she’s been in contact with Dr. Roshonda Ivory and said because of Vaiden’s water situation, it also qualifies for federal funding as well.

“I’ve also been in contact with the Mississippi Valley State University Natural Science and Health Department, and they’re looking at our samples and gathering all of the documentation,” she said.

“Did you all see the story that was in the paper about our water study?” Washington-Bell asked the board. “I’ve heard reports of how our water has turned a lady’s white dog brown. We need the comments like that because it’s good publicity, it helps us. It lets people know that we have a problem. It’ll help us get more grants, and push it through because it shows we’re concerned.”

She said she wants to be transparent and let people know what’s going on at City Hall.

“Good, bad or indifferent, we don’t want people left in the dark about anything.”

Washington-Bell said people have been coming by City Hall, asking questions, and giving their feedback.

“They’re contacting our office. We don’t want anyone kept in the dark,” she said. “You all are aware of our water crisis and I – I don’t want to go to jail or nothing.”

She said she also formed a committee to send out information to the community about what’s going on. They also bring back feedback from the community.

“I’ve heard back that our residents are saying they’ll pay more, if it means they get clean drinking water,” Washington-Bell said. Currently, residents buy cases and cases of water just to have water to take care of the basic necessities around their homes.

Alderwoman Lesia Hemphill asked Woodall and Wiygal if they would be willing to hire locally. Wiygal explained they’ll bid the project out and have a pre-construction meeting with Washington-Bell. He said at the pre-construction meeting, they can ask the contractors then.

“But, I think they’ll be willing to hire locally, if you have people that are willing to work,” he said.

And Wiygal pointed out that the work is going to be beneficial to Vaiden in more ways than one.

“When the construction begins, people will eat locally, they’ll get gas at the gas stations,” he said.

After Cook Coggins presentation, Washington-Bell asked the board if it’s something they want to do.

“I vote yes. This has been a thorn in this board’s side for 12 years,” she said. Aldermen Theo Purnell, Glynn Downs and Curtis Meeks also were on board.