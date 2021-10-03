The Duck Hill Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred during the early morning hours Saturday.

According to Duck Hill Chief of Police Tyler Winter, at 2:42 a.m. on October 2, officers responded to a call of shots fired.

He said when they arrived at the scene on Carrollton Street, they found the body of Michael Ringo, Jr., lying in the street. Winter said the victim had suffered two gun shots wounds.

Winter said the murder is currently under investigation.

For more information, see Thursday's edition of the Winona Times.