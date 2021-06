A local group of men in Vaiden took on the task of freshening up the Vaiden Children’s Park. Michael Fleming with TMZ Welding, along with Anthony Cobbins with ACMA, Rodney Hays, Wil’Tavious Williams and Anthony Weems all came together to redo the fence at the park. Instead of Vaiden outsourcing the work to another company, the town looked inward and reached out to their own. Flemin...