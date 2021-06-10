The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is working on an interlocal agreement with Montgomery County for a new Veteran Service Officer.

Board Attorney Kevin Horan said he spoke with Montgomery County Prosecutor Ryan Taylor who said that he wanted Montgomery County Board Attorney Alan D. Lancaster to handle it, but the consensus was for the two counties to split the salary and benefits 50/50.

Supervisors agreed that the person would be an employee of Montgomery County.

“But, because they’re an employee of Montgomery County, doesn’t mean they have to be from Montgomery County, we just want the best person for the job,” Board President Jim Neill said.

Horan also said that if, at any time, either county wanted to back out and get their own VSO, they could.

He said that he’d seen everything to Montgomery County so they can being working and have something ready for Carroll’s June 28 meeting.