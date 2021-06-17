The Town of Duck Hill held its monthly meeting Monday night, and Mayor Joey Cooley gaveled his final adjournment before mayor-elect Al White is sworn in next month.

During the meeting, the town of Duck Hill honored Lovanda “Vanna” Farmer for her 20 years of serving the town of Duck Hill. Farmer retired from her service on the board this year and did not seek a sixth term.

On her Facebook page, Farmer thanked her husband Earvin, her sons Navandric and Navarius Farmer, her church family, Mayor Joey Cooley and the aldermen, city workers, police chiefs and the Duck Hill police force that she’s worked with over the years.

“Working for the Town of Duck Hill these past 20 years has been a joy! I am so elated that you all trusted me along with the board to make decisions for our town. I have been elected for five terms and for that I am grateful. It has been a journey. A journey that I would not trade for anything. The town has taught me a lot. There have been days I left meetings with a smile or my face and there have also been days that I left with tears in my eyes. But I never let that stop me for making decisions that I thought we all could benefit from,” Farmer wrote.

Farmer wrote that after her mother Jerdean Topps, passed in 2020, she decided not to seek re-election.

“I knew then I could no longer take this journey again. She was my biggest cheerleader and she always encouraged me to re-run every four years. She was here to give me that boost so I didn't think it was fair to the people that elected me not to give my all. I always believed in doing my best and right now that fight isn't in me. So with that being said I decided not to seek re-election,” Farmer wrote. “I don't know what God has in store for me on this new phase of my life but I Trust Him and I will embrace every moment. But know this if there is anything I can do for any of you please do not hesitate to call me. I am still a citizen of DH and I still want what is best for our town. I Love each and every one of YOU. DH you guys ROCK! Again Congratulations to our New Mayor Al White and New Board member Chris Caldwell.”

Also during the meeting, Public Works Director Patricia “Sooky” Currington resigned from her position. The board approved Keddrick Demming as the new public works director.

• Passed a grant resolution for a water well generator in the amount of $48,000.

• Approved a sprayer in the amount of $1,800

• Approved to raise the pay of municipal election commissioners from $100 to $150.

• Approved a short term policy that covers fire department, city hall, police department, gym and the community center through October.

• Approved to send Mayor-Elect Al White and Lula Brown as voting delegates to Mississippi Municipal League conference.

• Raised the mayor’s salary from $718 to $1,000 per month

• Approved to place no parking signs at the end of Carrollton Street and 113 South Binford Street.