A home on Barnes Avenue in Carrollton, historically known as Cedar Hill, caught fire Wednesday morning, and firefighters are working to control the fire.

It is unknown as to what started the blaze. Residents in Carrollton and North Carrollton are currently without power. According to Entergy’s website, the outage began at 11:03 a.m. and is affecting 564 residents in the two towns.

Entergy estimates that power will be restored by 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters with the Carrollton/North Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department along with Carroll County Beat 4 were on scene as they worked to try and put out the blaze. Because of the location of the home, firefighters were working to get water to the home by filling trucks from hydrants located on Lexington Street.

Sheriff Clint Walker said the home had been engulfed for a little over an hour.

The home has seen additions over the years, but the original portion of the home was built five years after the establishment of Carroll County.