North Winona Baptist Church will hold a sports camp in partnership with the Winona Housing Authority on July 12 through the 16.

Tim Privitt said that with everything being shut down for as long as it has been, no one has been able to take Mission Trips overseas. He said that annually North Winona takes one but because of COVID-19, they wanted to look inward to see how they can help their own.

Privitt said they came up with the idea to have a sports camp. He said the camp called Mega Sports Camp, will teach the fundamentals of football, basketball, soccer, will have arts and crafts for those who may not want to participate in the sports part of the camp and will have huddle sessions where 10 children will be with 1 adult and will discuss God and the camp.

“It’s an awesome way to get the gospel out into the community,” he said.

He said they’re working with Terri Holt with the Winona Housing Authority to hold the sports camp near the pavilion on North Union Street. Privitt said children do have to be registered and church members will go door to door signing kids up for the camp.

Privitt said it’s no cost to the parent and it will be an annual event.

“Since this is our first year, we’re really not sure how this will turn out. This year, there will be some growing pains some things we’ll struggle through but we’ll get better and grow each year,” he said.