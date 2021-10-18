Montgomery County has become the first county in the Crossroads to see 50 percent of its residents receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

And, after a few months of high-spiked weeks county weekly positive cases are beginning to decline again, along with statewide numbers.

The Mississippi Department of Health website reported that as of Tuesday, Oct. 19, Montgomery County reported 54 percent or 5,317 residents have received their first dose. 50 percent or 4,918 of the county’s residents have received both doses of the vaccination.

According to the 2020 Census, Montgomery County reported 9,822 residents.

Carroll County also is seeing an increase in vaccinated residents. The county reported that 40 percent or 4,021 residents have received the first dosage of the vaccination and 37 percent or 3,690 residents have received both doses of the vaccination.

During the Carrollton Pilgrimage and Pioneer Day Festival and the Vaiden Heritage Festival, the Mississippi Department of Health were on site to give vaccinations and for COVID testing. There is also a countywide vaccination day planned.

Other counties in the area: In Grenada County, 52 percent of its residents have received their first dose and 48 percent has received both, in Leflore County, 61 percent have received their first dose and 56 percent have received both.

53 percent of Attala County’s residents have received one dose and 48 percent have received both.

58 percent of Holmes County’s residents have received the first dose and 51 percent have received both.

Webster and Choctaw Counties are the lowest. Only 48 percent of Webster County residents have received the first dose and 44 percent have received both.

In Choctaw County, 35 percent have received the first dose and 31 percent have received both.

For the week of October 2, Carroll County reported 12 new positive cases and during the week of October 9, the county reported 19 new positive cases.

In Montgomery County, there were 22 new positive cases reported the week of Oct. 2 and 17 with two new deaths the week of Oct. 9.

In the K-12 cases, the Carroll County School District reported 1-5 new cases at J.Z. George and Marshall.

There were three students quarantined at JZG and two quarantined at Marshall.

There were no new cases reported in the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District, but there were three students quarantined at Winona Elementary.