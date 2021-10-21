The mayors of Vaiden, Carrollton and North Carrollton are working together to ensure that as many residents of Carroll County receive their COVID vaccinations.

Right now, only 40 percent of Carroll’s residents have received their first dose and only 37 percent have received both doses.

The dual event will take place on Saturday, November 13 in Vaiden and Carrollton. The joint effort will begin at 9 a.m. in Vaiden and will start that afternoon in Carrollton.

Mayor Stella Washington-Bell said Vaiden’s event will be held in downtown Vaiden.

She said the details are still being worked out, but the event won’t just focus on the COVID vaccination, but it will focus on the mental impact of the pandemic as well. Washington-Bell said first responders, the Mississippi Department of Health representatives, and Life Help representatives will be on hand during the event.

“We want to increase the percentage of people who have received [the vaccine] and decrease the percentage of those who have not received a dose of the vaccination,” she said. “That’s really our goal. As a community, we want to work to cure this terrible virus.”

During a meeting of the Vaiden Mayor and Board of Aldermen, one of the reasons Washington-Bell said she wanted to hold the event is because Carroll County does not have a hospital. If someone were to contract the virus and have life-threatening symptoms, they would have to travel to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona, Greenwood-Leflore Hospital, or University of Mississippi Medical Center- Holmes County in Lexington.

The county does have three clinics -- Tyler Holmes Carrollton Clinic in North Carrollton, University of Mississippi Clinic in Vaiden, and the Carroll County Health Department in North Carrollton.

North Carrollton Mayor Ken Strachan and Carrollton Mayor Pam Lee said when Washington-Bell presented the idea, they were both on board. Recently, at the Carrollton Pilgrimage and Pioneer Day and Vaiden Heritage Festival, representatives from the Mississippi Department of Health were on hand to give vaccinations and conduct COVID testing.

“I believe the vaccines are effective and that they are the best way we can go forward to keep the COVID-19 spread down,” Strachan said. “Anyone that has questions about the vaccine should contact their doctor.”

Strachan said having the vaccination offered in Carroll County is a good thing. “It is good to have the vaccine offered here in Carroll County that makes a difference having the opportunity to get vaccinated here at home.”

Lee said when she and her husband, Snooky, went to get their vaccination in Greenwood, it was efficient, but they still had to drive to another county.

“I'm glad we are able to offer vaccination sites in Carroll County! I remember going to Greenwood for ours. While the staff were efficient and the site was well run, it still took a time to get there and back. Having sites in the County on November 13 will be wonderful for those who may not have the time or transportation to go out of county,” she said.

Lee also agreed that having the event at home is a good thing for the residents of Carroll County and for those in the surrounding counties also.

“The pop-up clinic held at the Pioneer Day Festival allowed 10 people to get their shots while they were at the festival. Many others had the opportunity to talk with health department staff to get specific questions answered. These are just two examples of events bringing the shots to the people, which I think is good,” she said.

Washington-Bell said they’re looking to spread the word for the event.

“There will be letters sent out to every church in Carroll County from Vaiden, Carrollton and North Carrollton giving them information on the event,” she said.

She said there will also be vendors in Vaiden as well the day of the event. Gift cards and prizes will also given to those who take the vaccination.

“Once they receive the shot, they will be given a ticket. And the prizes will be given at the end of the day. They don’t have to present to win.”

She said if anyone in the surrounding counties haven’t received their shot, they are welcomed to come as well.

Washington-Bell said those who are willing to help get the word out are more than welcomed.

“We’re not turning away any help. Anyone that’s willing to help are more than welcome to come, the more the merrier,” she said.