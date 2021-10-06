The Town of Kilmichael is in the process of paving more streets on their master street plan.

Mayor Bobby Howell said during their June meeting on Tuesday, June 1, the board accepted bids for $366,000 in street improvements.

Howell said that $240,000 of that would be for pavement work and the other $118,000 would be in-kind work provided by the Town of Kilmichael with the help of Montgomery County Road Department.

Also, the board approved a plan for new automated-read meters. The electronic meters will replace the old meters and will upgrade how the meters are read. Instead of being read by hand and numbers input into the system, the electronic meters will be read by a computer.

He said the town received a low-interest loan estimated to be $230,000. He said all 540 meters connected to Kilmichael Water System would be replaced with new meters. He said the purchase also includes the computer software.

Howell said the meters will be encased in polyurethane instead of the metal boxes, and the town is preparing to change over meter boxes to accommodate the new meter system.