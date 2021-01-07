As Joey Cooley reflects on his 25 years in public office, he said it didn’t seem like 25 years.

“When you’re in it, you don’t see it as that long. You’re just in it and doing -- trying to do -- what’s best for the people,” he said.

Cooley said but now that he’s stepped back, he’s starting to realize just how long it’s been.

“It’s a blessing to be able to serve that long and for this many years. I just never looked at it like that.”

Cooley was elected to the Duck Hill Board of Aldermen at the age of 27, after the encouragement of his successor Al White.

“An alderman had passed, and it was Al that convinced me to run. You know Al’s a community organizer, and I had been doing a few things in the community with the youth with church and recreation.”

He said White approached him about running to serve the remainder of the term. After praying about it and thinking on it, Cooley decided to run.

“That was in October, and the municipal election was in June,” he said.

Cooley ran again for an alderman seat and won.

At the age of 31, Cooley was elected mayor after previous mayor David Raper decided to move outside the city limits.

“I decided to try my hand at it, to see how it went. I wanted to make a difference, to give back to the community that gave so much to me. I wanted to make an impact to serve the people of Duck Hill. Didn’t matter, black, white, young, old. I wanted to serve the people,” he said.

When Cooley was not leading the city of Duck Hill, he’s an assistant principal and Head Boys Basketball Coach at Grenada High School. He said over the years, it hasn’t been difficult to juggling being a mayor and educator. He said the two has similarities.

“As mayor, I’m of service to the people. I have to make sure their needs are met to be able to live the lives they have to live. As a coach, I have to make sure that my young men become productive citizens. It’s not about winning, of course as a coach you always want to win. But, it’s more important than that. It’s molding young men to take care of their community, go to college and come back and give back to their community. I wouldn’t care if we won 10-15 ballgames,” Cooley said.

In every role in Cooley’s life -- husband, father, educator, assistant principal and coach -- he has been a leader. He said that’s the role God placed him in; it’s his calling.

“God shared with me a while back, ‘If you’re not serving or teaching, then I don’t need you for anything else.’ Every one of us has a role to play, we have a calling. And sooner or later, we’re going to be put in that place. I wasn’t in that place at first. I was always involved, but when I got into the teaching side I looked at life totally different. It’s a joy to be mayor of Duck Hill. It was always a joy. Those things that we have a passion to do and would still do even if we didn’t get paid for them, those things are our passion. It’s our calling,” Cooley said.

He credits his success to his right-hand woman, LaSonja “Kay” Sizemore, Duck Hill’s City Clerk, as well as a team of employees that did what they were supposed to do.

“That’s the biggest thing. It makes it a lot easier,” Cooley said. “In small towns, you really don’t have a full-time mayor. A lot of the day-to-day operations are ran by the city clerk, and I’ve been blessed. I’ve only had one in 20 years. We went to school together, we went to college together, at one point we even went to the same church. We’ve known each other all of our lives. She’s my right hand,” Cooley said.”

He said over his 20 year tenure as mayor, he didn’t have a lot of difficult moments. However, Cooley said the moment where he wondered “what have I gotten myself into” came his first year.

“Whew! My first year, we had gone through about two to four police chiefs. The one we had when I came into office died right before we were sworn in,” Cooley said. “It took us a minute. We went through several individuals before we got some consistency. And that’s one of the most important roles,” he said.

Cooley said there are several projects over 20 years in which he is especially proud, but what he’s most proud is the trust the citizens of Duck Hill placed in his as their mayor.

“I’m proud of our infrastructure. Our gas system is one of the better run gas systems by a municipality, and our gas and water have really improved. I’m proud of the fire station that we were able to build. You know, you never want to need to use the service, but to know that you have the service provided and have the things in place, it’s beneficial. When we came in, we used what we had and we made Duck Hill better. Our library is one of the better libraries in the area, but I’m most proud of the people entrusting us.”

Cooley said when the results came in on election night, he wasn’t surprised. He knew it was time.

“I knew it was time. When I just didn’t want to get up and campaign, I knew. But, the coach in me just wouldn’t let me quit. People at my church [Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church] would tell me they were praying for me to win. I’d tell them, don’t pray for me to win. Pray for God’s will to be done. I feel like God’s will was done, and I’m good with that,” he said. “It’s like my wife [Angela] told me when she asked if I was okay. I told her I was. She told me that I’d spent two decades, half my life, serving.

You don’t think about it, but the people are really entrusting their lives into your hands. And it felt like a burden had been lifted off of me,” he said.

Cooley said that he believes that White will be successful and will do exactly what his slogan said “Keep Duck Hill moving forward.”

“Al is like me, we both have a passion for Duck Hill. And, for his slogan to be ‘Keep Duck Hill Moving Forward,’ meant that we are heading in the right direction. We just have to keep progressing. And I feel that his time on the board is going to serve him well. Al is well-connected, and he’s going to do fine,” Cooley said.

He said there were a few projects that he has in the works that he would like to see come to fruition.

“I mentioned at the meeting that I wanted to see our Dollar General turn into a Dollar General Market, offering fresh food and fresh meat, so we’re working on that. Something that we’ve been working on for years is the Binford Building. We have something in place that will help that to move forward. It’s not a lot, but it’s a great start. We’re also working on our main street, which is North Main Street. There should be info our for bids. Something else I’m working on with the Fire Chief [Michael D. Woods] is getting a grant for a helipad. We’ve been working on that for a few years to have a place between Winona and Grenada for helicopters to land.”

Cooley said they’ve been looking at a spot to place the helipad.

“We recently put out that our fire rating has gone down because we’ve increased our water pressure and purchased another truck. In 20 years, we’ve only raised our ad valorem tax twice. The first time was when I first got into office and the second was in 2010. We’ve not passed the cost off to our citizens. And that speaks to the actions of the board. We have a lot to hang our hat on,” Cooley said.

So, what’s next now that Cooley has taken off his mayoral hat?

“Joey is still a husband, Joey is still a father, Joey is still active in his church, Joey is still an assistant principal, Joey is still a coach, and now Joey gets to have more golf time,” he said laughing. “I’m looking forward to that. I don’t have to rush off the course to make a meeting. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to play more and to this new life.”

He said the biggest sacrifice through all of this, has been made by his family. And he thanks them and appreciates them for standing behind him.

“It was easy for me. They made the sacrifice and they are to be commended. They gave me to the town. There may have been something we had planned to do or something we were doing and I’ve had to break away to handle something or to go speak. They made it possible for me to do this. They made the biggest sacrifice,” he said.

“I’m thankful to God that he gave me this platform. I’m thankful for the capacity I served in for the town of Duck Hill. I’m thankful for the people of Duck Hill for entrusting us. To elect and re-elect for five terms, says a lot. I’m thankful to my family. I’m thankful to my church family, they covered us in prayer through it all. And I’m thankful for Al. It was his belief in me that led me to do what I did. And I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful for all of my board members and town employees, they made life a lot easier for me, real easy.”