Friday, Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton swore in Stella Washington-Bell, along with the current board of aldermen as the newest mayor and board of the Town of Vaiden.

The swearing-in took place Friday, June 25 at 6 p.m. at the Vaiden Courthouse.

Washington-Bell defeated incumbent mayor Mel Hawthorne in the June 8 general election. Her win makes her the first woman and the first Black woman to ever hold the position.

But, that never dawned on her that she was the first woman, and Washington-Bell said it still hasn’t really set in.

“I never looked at it like that and I still haven’t. It was the day of when I was proposing my speech when I realized this. Someone told me ‘You know, you’re the first woman to ever hold this position.’ I really wasn’t running against Mel [Hawthorne, former mayor], I was running for the people of the Town of Vaiden,” Washington-Bell said. “I see the potential that our town has. This is my home, I’ve lived here all my life. I have a daughter here, my family is here. My great-grandmother owned the first bakery here, they were entrepreneurs. I have a vested interest in Vaiden.”

Washington-Bell said for her, she wants to be a part of history that progresses Vaiden, that continues to move it forward and for her that’s what really matters.

“When I was campaigning, I made it my main focus to listen to the people. To hear what they want and what they needed. Because it’s their town and they know what they want and what they need,” she said. “The last mayor and the board did great things and they have great accomplishments. I want to do more great things.”

She said she wants to do more and help to progress the town of Vaiden, that’s her main goal.

“When I started out campaigning, I let the Lord guide my steps. Anything that I do, I always start out with prayer,” she said. “It’s not about me. It’s never about me, it’s about the people of Vaiden.”

Washington-Bell said she thinks that her position as mayor and as the Beat 5 School Board member will serve well together.

“Yes, I certainly do. There is no separation of power because they’re two executive branches. I think they will serve well together because our school is the foundation of our town. It’s where growth starts and it’s a vital part of our community. It’s the most important part. So, no there is no conflict, no separation of power,” Washington-Bell said.

She said she wants to thank her supporters and the people of Vaiden that voted for her.

“They made it possible. There would be no Mayor Washington-Bell without them,” she said.