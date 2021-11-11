A California man who set out in search of his America, made his way through our slice of America recently.

Al Shelley, 64, of Riverside, Calif., sat down in the lobby of Midway Convenience Store, just off the Duck Hill exit in Carroll County. Worn out from his trek down Interstate 55, he sat for a breather after removing all of his luggage.

Everything he has -- tent, chair, changes of clothes, all of the things he needs -- are on his back. So, for him, it was a relief to be able to sit for a while, while being interviewed. Shelley is headed south, traveling the length of the Mississippi River, in search of his America, the America that isn’t always seen in the media.

Shelly is looking for the America where people have unique stories, good hearts, and are hardworking. It is a country that isn’t glamorized, politicized, or polarized -- it’s just America.

He said he began his trek in International Fall, Minn., in July after being dropped off by his four children, Maddy, Sarah, Luke and Garrett. Most people have a caravan of some sort behind them, but Shelley walks alone, meeting people along the way while fighting the elements.

He will end his journey in New Orleans, and he said his goal is to get back to California

“Sometimes I hitchhike or take public transportation if any area is too dangerous or it’s raining and I can’t walk in it. I can’t see in the rain,” he said.

Shelley said there were parts of St. Louis and Memphis that weren’t very safe that he used transportation.

Recently, he said he entered into Mississippi just as temperatures started to cool down and a front with rain expected came through. Since leaving Carroll County, Shelley has made it to Hazelhurst, Miss., in Copiah County with about two weeks left in his journey. In Mississippi, he still has to make it through Lincoln and Pike Counties before crossing into Louisiana – the last leg of his journey.

The retired Marine and widowed father of five said that he wanted to do a solo trip through the country, his sons, Luke and Garrett are off to the Navy.

“I don’t have my partners in crime with me this time,” he said.

Shelley said he and his sons have taken a bicycle trip through the county.

“It was 9,000 miles, and we went from Miami to Newport Beach and from San Francisco to New York,” he said.

Shelley said his journeys have shown him America in a different view from all walks of life from different backgrounds.

He said during the journey, he finds people to help. He said people give him money, but he takes nothing from the trip.

“I give it all away. I’m not going to give to the guy on side the road holding the cardboard sign, while holding an iPhone12. I’m going to give it to people who really need it,” he said.

One story he told was a family he helped in Wadena, Wyoming, whose children lost their parents in a house fire. He said on his website, mysearch4america.com, where he blogs about his journey; he linked the bank so people could donate to the family.

Shelley has a heart to help people. He said it’s the people that he’s come in contact with, that have stopped to help him, give him a kind word, or give when it was all that they had to give that has humbled him along this trip.

“A big rig chugged to a stop ahead of me on the shoulder this afternoon, as I approached the passenger called out to me. ‘Are you ok? Do you want a cold water?’ Do you have one? I said. I’m so used to drinking warm water. Dug into a cooler and handed down to me two ice cold waters and an orange frosty can of Pina something. [I] carried it about a half mile like a cradled infant lol, sat under the shade of an underpass bridge a mile away, and heaven again,” Shelley shared on his blog. “It’s moments like this that make me so appreciative of being alive. How can the simplest of things make me appreciate the complexity of life?”

Shelley said some people think that he’s homeless, some stop to ask questions inquire why he’s taking this journey and then there are those who are really nice.

He said every part of the trip has been hard, but worth it. Shelley said when he told people back home in California his plans, they thought he was crazy.

“A lot of people told me not to do this. They said it was too dangerous, I would get hurt or killed. But, if I had listened to them, I’d still be on my couch at my house with my dogs, and not here talking to you,” he said.