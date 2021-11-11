Carroll County School District Superintendent Jim Ray said there were three major factors the district needed to consider when planning for success, and the biggest is attendance – teacher and student.

At last week’s meeting of the Carroll County School District’s Board of Trustees, he told the board that if students missed one day of instruction, it could hurt. It isn’t just in Carroll County; districts all over the state are beginning to feel the effects.

Marshall Elementary Principal Khalilah Tate and J.Z. George Academic Coach Corey Blaylock presented each school’s data report for comparing benchmark exams students took at the beginning of the year to test results from the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Both Tate and Blaylock said there were high points, but there are areas that need work.

Their goal is to move students from the red to the green. The district uses the slogan “Go Green!” as a way to motivate students and teachers.

Ray said there needs to be consistency in students and teachers both being present in the classroom, limiting the amount of time they are out.

“We know that some things are for a good reason and for some things are unavoidable, you can’t help it,” he said.

He said during the 2019-2020 school year, teachers and administrators missed a total of 805 days. There were 223 personal days, 129.5 professional days, 67 for jury duty and/or bereavement days.

“Teachers missed over three-fourths of the year. And we know what kind of year 2019-2020 was, we left for Spring Break and never came back,” he said.

The district took a very long extended spring break – that lasted about five months – due to COVID-19 and Governor Tate Reeves ordering that all schools close.

Ray said for the days missed, the district spent $40,000 on substitute teachers or getting other teachers to cover classes.

He said in 2020-2021, there were 620 days missed, 183 personal, 211 COVID days and five professional days. He said of that 620, 567 were taken by classroom teachers for whatever reason with an average of nine days missed. He said that’s a total of $34,000 spent on subs or getting someone to cover the class.

This year, he said the district has been in session 57 days and 366 days have been missed with averages about three days per teacher.

This leads to another issue for the county that plays a factor in a student’s success – reliable internet service. Blaylock said a lot of their students took their Chromebooks home and couldn’t use them.

However, Delta Electric is working to change that by providing broadband service through Carroll County in stages.

“Students would take their Chromebooks home but wouldn’t be able to complete the assignments because they didn’t have the internet to do it,” he said.

Carroll County’s connectivity issues have been a thorn in many residents and elected officials sides for quite some time. However, with the new funding passed through the CARES ACT, the American Rescue Plan Act and now through the Infrastructure Bill passed recently by the United States Congress, residents are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Ray said before COVID hit, the district was rated at a D and COVID created another gap.

“It’s a very defeating gap. We already had a gap as a D district and COVID created two gaps. So, now we’re having to double up,” he said.

Ray said the last factor in a student’s success is how well they do on tests. He said their progress reports and nine weeks exams are an indicator of how well a student is doing and what areas a student needed more work and more help.

“Didn’t you say that the state as a whole was down,” Trustee John Phillips said.

“Yes,” Blaylock answered.

Trustee Stella Washington-Bell asked if they could receive data every month or quarterly, so the board has an idea of where students are. Blaylock and Tate said they tests students three times a year, in the beginning to see what a child has retained from the previous year, in December to see where a child is and right before state testing begins to see what a child has learned and to detect how they may fare on the tests.

“You don’t want to test a student too much, because you’ll spend more time testing and less instructional time and you wouldn’t want that. It’ll also cause stress for students,” Blaylock said.