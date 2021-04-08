Last Thursday, Montgomery Economic Development Partnership Director Sue Stidham, Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers, Winona Alderwoman Sarah Minnieweather, Montgomery Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood, Kilmichael Mayor Bobby Howell and Senator Lydia Chassaniol welcomed officials with Atmos Energy, Biewer Lumber and Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley were on hand as Atmos Energy held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new $4 million natural gas line expansion for Biewer Lumber and the area surrounding the development.

Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy Vice President for Public Affairs, said that not only is this a wonderful opportunity to provide services for Biewer Lumber, but Atmos will be able to provide natural gas services to 90 homes in the Sawyer Road area.

Matt Davidson with Atmos said the expansion will cover four miles, and the funding was made possible by a program implement by Northern Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

Presley said that Biewer’s investment not only shows that they believe in Mississippi, but that they believe in the people.

“Industry is one of our greatest needs and to be able to deliver that need is really a community investment,” he said.

Blake Biewer, who will be the plant manager for the new Winona mill, said that due to the cost efficiency of natural gas in the operation of the saw mill, the development would not have been possible without Atmos Energy’s expansion as part of the project.

“Natural gas is used in our continuous drying kilns for lumber,” Biewer said. “It is the most cost-effective way, and we get a much cleaner and productive drying for our construction lines.”

Davidson said that Atmos missed its opportunity when Biewer opened its Newton plant in 2016, but they were able to get the opportunity to work with Biewer again with the Winona development. Davidson said this project is much bigger than just the Biewer plant, it’s a chance to extend service to homes in the Sawyer Road area.

“This [expansion] wouldn’t be possible without the public service commission and the program started by Brandon Presley. We have a long list of successes working together, and I hope to make this the next one,” Davidson said.

Montgomery County Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood said for years the county has tried to attract businesses to the area, and it feels like they’ve finally “landed the big fish” with the Biewer Lumber development.

“This is a huge deal for the county, and we hope that we can keep the ball rolling,” Wood said.

Mayor Jerry Flowers and Alderwoman Sarah Minnieweather thanked Atmos and Biewer for their investments in the local community.

“It’s a benefit for Winona and Montgomery County, and we thank you so much,” Flowers said.

Biewer is one of three new industries coming to the Montgomery-Carroll-Grenada area. In Carroll County, a new solar plant will begin construction in late 2021. In Grenada County, Milwaukee Tool just announced an expansion to their plant that will bring more jobs to the area.

Presley said these three developments shows the entire state that the area “ripe for the picking.” The two new industries and the solar farm will bring additional and better paying jobs to the area, which means people will have to spend money to buy gas, groceries, and relocate, which in turn provides an economic growth to everyone.