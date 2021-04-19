Back in its heyday, Blackhawk was a flourishing small town. It had a convenience store, a movie theatre, a school, and even a post office. Now, Blackhawk has a Dollar General.

Vee Grays, LaSonya Rucker, Treasuir Grays, and Crystal Weatherall, with the help of Tracy Robertson with the Carroll County Extension Service, are working through the Carroll County Hawk Eyes, the 4H club in Black Hawk to build a park for their children.

The group wants to create an area where people are allowed to hang out and create a fun environment -- a safe place for families to gather that can have many, many uses. It can be used for family reunions, small gatherings, birthdays, holiday events, or just a place where people can come to relax.

The nearest parks -- either the Carroll County Recreational Park, the Veterans Park in Park, or the Vaiden Children’s Park -- are all 10-15 minutes away from families who live in the Black Hawk and Coila area. And, for families with single parents or may not have the most reliable transportation, it can be hard to get to those parks.

The goal of the Carroll County Hawk Eyes is to build a community park that is accessible to children in the Black Hawk and Coila area. The group has a goal of raising $10,000 and are working toward accomplishing it.

They want to begin building their park on May 22, 2021. The group plans to hold a grand opening ceremony on the site where the park will be.

The park will be located near the Black Hawk Community Center. Robertson said the children have sketched out what they want their park to look like. The children envision a park with swings, a basketball court, a walking trail, a flower garden, and an area where people can grill and relax while watching their children and a place for parking.

Robertson said they’re wanting someone to come and take a look at the children’s plans, tell them what can happen or can’t, and how to proceed. Grays said because Black Hawk is unincorporated, they can’t apply for federal or state grants that could be used to build a park in the area.

In order to make their dream come true, the group is holding fundraisers and accepting donations. Recently, the group held an Easter fundraiser where they had games, singing and sold food.

The Carroll County Hawk Eyes 4-H Club is pleased to propose a plan to build a community park which will serve the Black Hawk and Coila area children.

“As we know, children have an innate passion for learning and playing, but many struggle to reach their full potential, because of obstacles like the inability to afford an outreach to participate in extracurricular activities and programs,” Grays said. “With Coronavirus on the rise, there is no better time as the present to invest in our children being able to play and enjoy outdoor activities while being safe.”

The group knows that it’s asking for a tall order. However, they believe with help from the community, they can accomplish their goal.

Lasonya Rucker said that the group understands that this seems like a daunting task, but they are optimistic they will accomplish their goal of $10,000.

“The task is no piece of cake. While we have been successful in attaining the site for our community park, we need many donations to establish the full playground area including equipment. We have raised our goal to $10,000. We want to ensure our children get internet access as well as a state-of- the-art park by raising our goal. We could eventually start an after-school program,” Rucker said.

It also means having something closer to them and not having to travel so far.

“It may seem like a lot we are asking for, but if we work together, it can be accomplished. This is not a one man’s project, we need your help,” Treasuir Grays said.

She said she believes that if people would come together and help them now, they’ll in turn help their children become productive residents of Carroll County, who will in turn re-invest into the community that invested into them.

“Our youth really is our tomorrow. We can help them build the park today, and tomorrow they will build our community. Barriers to youth development limit the potential of future generations, which does not just stunt the individual, it affects all of our county, our country and our world. The county has the material to build this park for our children,” Crystal Weatherall said.

The Hawk Eyes are holding a meeting with any volunteer contractors and land engineers who want to help them accomplish their goal on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at 24866 Mississippi Highway 17.

For those who want to donate or make a pledge to go toward the park, send donations to the Carroll County Extension Office, Attn: Carroll County Hawk Eyes 4-H Club, P.O. Box 59, Carrollton MS 38917. All checks should be made payable to the Carroll County Hawk Eyes 4-H.

For more information about the park, contract Tracy Robertson at 662-237-6926.