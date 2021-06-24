As June winds down, the new mayors of Winona, Duck Hill, Kilmichael and Vaiden along with the newly elected aldermen and alderwomen are preparing to be sworn in and to hit the ground running.

In Duck Hill, Mayor-Elect Al White along with new alderman Christopher Caldwell, Sr. will be sworn in at noon at Duck Hill City Hall.

Kilmichael’s mayor-elect Bryan Lott, and new aldermen Clay Eldridge and Mark Lawson will be sworn in on Saturday, July 3 on the Kilmichael Town Square. Following the swearing in, the town will hold its second annual Modern Woodmen Fireworks Show. The swearing in will take place around 6:30 p.m.

In Vaiden, mayor-elect Stella Washington-Bell will be sworn in on Friday, June 25 along with Vaiden’s board of aldermen at 6 p.m. at the Vaiden Courthouse.

In Winona, mayor-elect Aaron Dees along with new alderman Charles Harris and alderwomen Sylvia Clark and Linda Purnell will be sworn in during Dees’s first board meeting on July 6.