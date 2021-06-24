On Saturday, July 3, the Town of Kilmichael will celebrate the installation of its new mayor and aldermen along with the second annual Modern Woodmen of America Fireworks Show, sponsored by Matt Bennett.

Bennett said mayor-elect Bryan Lott and the Kilmichael Board of Aldermen will be sworn in around 6:30 p.m. and each person will have the opportunity to speak to the residents of Kilmichael. He said Brett Goodin with Pig’N’Out BBQ will be on hand selling plates, and the fireworks show will take place at 8:30 p.m.

“I want to make this an annual event, it’s my way of saying thanks and to give back to the community for all of the support that they’ve given me,” he said.

He said all donations from the event will go toward Christmas on the Square, Kilmichael’s annual Christmas lighting event. He said the Christmas on the Square committee will be pre-selling ornaments for their Memory/In Honor of Christmas tree.

“We hope to continue this event and to continue to add on to it,” he said.

Bennett said last year’s firework show turned out really well.

Mayor-Elect Bryan Lott said everyone is encourage to come out to Kilmichael and enjoy some good family fun and the firework show.

“We would like for everyone to come out, have a good time and support this event,” Lott said.

He said other details about the day are still in the works but the plans are to make a fun day for all of the family to enjoy.

For more information about the Firework show, check the Christmas on the Square Facebook page.