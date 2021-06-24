For residents who live on Highway 17 South in Carroll County or those who use the road frequently, it’s been rough having to detour down roads that usually don’t get a lot of traffic, or taking roads you’re not used to.

But, they can now breathe a sigh of relief – Highway 17 opened back up Monday morning for traffic. The road closed in February 2020 after it collapsed following heavy rainfall in the area. Traffic was detoured to get around the collapse. The road was reopened temporarily to give residents a break, but was reclosed again so the Mississippi Department of Transportation could properly do the work.

Supervisor Claude Fluker said he’s pleased with the job that MDOT did.

“They did a real good job, [Highway] 17 is now open. People no longer have to detour and can continue on. I’m one happy Supervisor,” he said.