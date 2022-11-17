In light of the growing number of school shootings, Carroll County deputies and the Carroll County School District resource officer attended Active School Shooter training in Madison County on Nov. 9.

Sheriff Clint Walker said the law enforcement officials attended the training at a recently closed school in Canton to help them provide the best care for Carroll County students.

“The safety of our children is just paramount,” said Walker. “Since the shooting in Texas, there has been a lot of changes. We want to make sure we’re on the cutting edge of it.”

Carroll County Schools Superintendent Joey Carpenter echoed Walker’s sentiment.

“The safety of our students and staff is our most important objective,” said Carpenter. “We are working with local law enforcement now with mapping and learning the layouts of our schools.”

He said Madison County Sheriff’s deputies had already started new training methods, and last week, they trained with Carroll County law enforcement, using a Force on Force method.

“They were using sim rounds. The deputies were being shot with sim rounds,” said Walker. “They had role players shooting at them with sim rounds. When you get hit with a sim round, you get hit.”

The Force on Force causes fear and anxiety like real life scenarios, Walker said.

Carroll County deputies and the school resource officer were shot at and hit with the rounds, and Chief Deputy Adam Eubanks said they hurt, causing bruises and pain the next day. They wore protective gear over their chests, necks and heads.

However, he admits the training is necessary for being ready for a possible active school shooter.

Eubanks said they gathered outside of the school, not knowing what to expect inside the building.

A certain number of deputies would enter the building at a time to clear the classrooms while trying to locate the shooter, like a real-world occurrence.

Walker said Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies have trained CCSD faculty and staff in the past, using “The Coming Storm” video, which was created by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“It’ll make you feel the emotions of being in an active shooter situation,” said Walker.

Carpenter said sheriff’s deputies invited school officials to join the training in Canton.

“This was very important for us to be able to train alongside our local law enforcement. We all must be on the same page when it comes to the safety of our students and staff. Our schools and communities should feel safe when our local law enforcement are eager to learn and grow by attending extra trainings,” said Carpenter.

Deputies tour buildings at Carroll Academy, J.Z. George High and Marshall Elementary to familiar with the facilities, Walker said.

“It’s important for our department and the schools – Carroll County School District and Carroll Academy – that the children are taken care of,” said Walker.