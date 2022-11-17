Members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors agreed during their Nov. 7 meeting to accept quotes from companies to repair two railroad crossings in the county.

One railroad crossing is located on Fisher Crossing, and the other railroad crossing is on Sawyers Road.

Supervisor Ronald White made a motion to accept a $27,950 bid for repair on each railroad crossing from Prewett Enterprise, Inc. as the lowest and best bid. Supervisor Willie Townsend Jr. seconded with four of the board members voting in favor. Board President Ron Wood voted against the motion.

“They’re going to come out and fix it,” Townsend said.

In other board news,

• Supervisors authorized the advertising for county supplies, maintenance materials and metal/plastic culverts for the 2023 calendar year.

• They agreed to advertise for county depository for the 2023 calendar year.

• Board members agreed to spread upon the minutes the Department of Revenue certification authorizing the county to expend the one mill levy collected for the 2022 roll year. Then they agreed to spread upon the minutes the order of the Department of Revenue approving the assessment rolls for 2022.

• Supervisors authorized a proclamation from Gov. Tate Reeves setting Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day as holidays. Thanksgiving Day and the Friday following are considered holidays. The Friday before Christmas and the Monday following are holidays, and the Monday following New Year’s Day will be a holiday.

• Board members authorized a housing fee increase from Corrections Management services (Grenada Jail). Housing is now $40 per day for male inmates and $50 per day for female inmates.

• Supervisors discussed matching funds with Duck Hill to pay for a $32,500 historical marker, where the county would pay $16,250 and Duck Hill would pay $16,250. White motioned to assist with funds, and Townsend second. However, the motion fail with a 3-2 vote against.

• The board adjourned until Nov. 21.