The Montgomery County Arts Council is looking forward to spreading holiday cheer at their “Christmas Time in the City” celebration at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

The expect it to be the “biggest party” in Montgomery County.

“I hope everybody comes out and supports the Arts Council and enjoy themselves,” said Elizabeth Eldridge, Arts Council member.

Performers this year will be Eldridge, Sherri Boclair, Yolanda Echols, Hazel Knight, Laurel Madison, Alexis Smith, Sara Smith and Jane Stewart.

“There will also be some cute little elves on hand who are so excited that Christmas time is near,” said Eldridge.

Hopefully, they will be ringing bells and singing, she said.

The celebration will be on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center on 208 Summit Street in Winona. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, 18 and younger. The price of the ticket includes the entertainment and refreshments during intermission.