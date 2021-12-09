A Winona woman was shot multiple times in the leg while inside of a home on South Central Avenue Sunday night.

Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels said the department responded to a shots fired call on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 9:30 p.m. He said when officers arrived, they found Faye Booker inside the residence with gunshot wounds to the leg.

He said Booker was shot multiple times and was transported by ambulance to Jackson with non-life-threatening injuries. Daniels said there were two different caliber shells found at the scene, .40 caliber shells and shells from an AR-15. The police chief said between 30 and 40 rounds were shot toward the home during the incident.

Daniels said the home was occupied by others in addition to the injured woman, but no other injuries were reported. He said the matter is still under investigation.