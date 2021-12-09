The City of Winona Board of Aldermen are mulling an ordinance that would restrict burning to only clean wood – which means firewood, gas logs, bonfires or fire pits, within the city limits.

During Monday night’s meeting, Fire Chief Brad Mooneyham said he, Mayor Aaron Dees, and Board Attorney Adam Kirk met to discuss the drafted burn ban ordinance. According to the proposed ordinance, residents must not open-burn any debris. The exceptions to this rule would be fires set for training and instruction of firefighter personnel, fire set at the discretion of the Mississippi Forestry Commission for the prevention, elimination or reduction of a fire hazard, and prescribed burnings useful for maintenance.

This, however, does not affect agricultural land. Kirk said there would be an exclusion for the fire department. He said Mooneyham told him the department has planned burns every month. Aldermen Mickey Austin, Travis Johnson and Alderwoman Linda Purnell agreed to the exclusion of the fire department.

“It’s exactly what we wanted,” Austin said.

Mooneyham said there will be complaints and aldermen should expect to receive them. Kirk said if someone wanted to burn something other than clean wood, they would need a permit from Mooneyham. He said if Mooneyham refuses the permit, residents could appeal to the board.

“The board would decide if Mooneyham made the right call or if it was a real beef. But, the board would be able to field that,” he said.

There were questions about what could be burned. Mooneyham said only what’s considered to be clean wood. No trash, debris, or anything non-biodegradable would be permitted to be burned. The discussion then turned to leaves and what Waste Management will or won’t pick up.

Dees said Waste Management will pick up leaves that are bagged. He said they pick them up on alternating days.

“They do trash pickup twice a week. If they pick up trash one day, they’ll pick up trash and leaves the next. But, they do not pick up mattresses, couches, or household items,” Dees said. He said it may have been in the city’s previous contract with Waste Management but it’s not in this one.

“We have a problem with mattresses on [Highway] 407. The amount of calls I get about mattresses on 407 – you wouldn’t believe. No, they do not pick up mattresses. The property owners need to dispose of those themselves,” he said.

Dees said property owners will be fined and encouraged people that if they see a mattress on Highway 407 to contact him and let him know where it’s located.

Before Austin made a motion, Purnell said she wanted to read it over before voting on it. The board tabled the vote until the next meeting.

Also, Public Works Director Frank Faulkner said they’ve been having problems with water leaks on East Devine Street. He said they had it shut off to see where the leak is coming from. He said the leaks are happening because of 50 years of stress on the pipes and a new pipe will be needed to be installed along the road.

“It’s just one of those issues,” Faulkner said. He said they are aware of the problem and they’re doing whatever they can to fix it. Faulkner said when the new water system is built, he hopes it will take care of problems like these.

Also, the board:

Approved to begin registration for pee-wee basketball. Parks and Recreations Director Mike Narmour asked the board for approval of pee wee basketball contingent on the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District’s approval of the use of the gym.

Heard from Kristina Ballard with University of Mississippi Medical Center-Grenada and Holmes County on reaching out to organizations in Winona and the City of Winona to set up a mobile COVID unit where people can receive vaccinations. Ballard said the mobile unit makes it accessible for those who do not have transportation. She said if anyone wanted to set one up, they could contact UMMC-Grenada.

Heard from Marsha Alexander with The Winona Times about advertising for Discover the Crossroads. The board decided to table it to see what they’ve done in the past.

Approved a water and sewer adjustment for the month of November.