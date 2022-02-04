A Winona man was bound over to await the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury on a charge of possession of stolen property.

Jarquez Duren went before Judge Keith Stokes Roberts in Montgomery County Justice. Deputy Jeff Wilson said he went to a home on Industrial Park Road about a stolen side-by-side. He said the side-by-side was found in Kilmichael at a home. He said there were tools inside the side-by-side and they were missing.

Wilson said those tools were recovered but not all of the power tools. He said when he spoke with the person who had the tools, he told him that a guy that lives in Oakwood Apartments sold them to him.

Duren is blind in one eye, which he alleges happened while in custody at the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

Wilson said the person wrote out a statement attesting to what they told him. He said they eventually made contact with Duren, and he was irate and wouldn’t cooperate with him. Wilson said after talking to Duren, he and Deputy Kelvin Lee left.

“I backed my truck up, just to watch,” he said. Wilson said Duren then emerged from the apartment with a large bulge under his jacket. He said he relayed that message to Lee.

“He got out of my eyesight and when he came back into my eyesight, he didn’t have the bulge anymore,” Wilson said. He said the hood of the side-by-side was found behind some bushes up against one of the apartment complexes.

But, Duren tells a different story. He said he was at his sister’s home, who lives in Oakwood. He said he doesn’t live in Oakwood, he lives on Poorhouse Road.

He said a neighbor told him the police were outside looking for him. He acknowledged that Wilson and Lee did come into the apartment. But, he said they searched the home without a search warrant nor did they receive permission from his sister.

“They said they were gone get Chief Roshaun Daniels to get a search warrant,” Duren said. “But, they didn’t have a search warrant or nothing. They just tore my sister house up.”

Lee said that it was Duren that let them in, and they didn’t go past the front of the apartment.

He also said he didn’t have a bulge under his jacket, he didn’t steal a side-by-side, and he didn’t sell anyone any tools.

“It’s other one-eyed people that live in Montgomery County, I ain’t the only one,” Duren said.

“But do other one-eyed people live in Oakwood Apartments?” Prosecutor Ryan Taylor asked.

“I don’t know, they could” Duren said.

Roberts found probable cause to bind Duren over, and his bond remained at $25,000.

Also, several were bound over to await the action of a Montgomery County Grand Jury on several unrelated charges.

Terry Baskin was bound over on a charge of burglary of an automobile. The vehicle was found on Old Legion Lake Road with no headlights on after midnight. Baskin bond was set at $5,000.

Morgan Swanson was bound over on a charge of aggravated assault- domestic violence. His bond was set at $10,000 and Swanson is to have no contact with the victim.

Jandra Hobbs was bound over on a charge of accessory before the fact of aggravated assault- domestic violence. Hobbs bond remains at $5,000. She was represented by Neal Marlow.

Colby Meeks was bound over on a charge of exploitation of a vunerable adult.

Tarshell Goodman was bound over and charged with aggravated assault- domestic violence. Roberts told Goodman she is to have no contact with the victim, and she is not to possess a gun.