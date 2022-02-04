A Montgomery County woman wants children everywhere to know that it’s possible to be anything you want to be and has tips, tricks and tools for the incoming college freshman and the littlest of learners.

Ontenncia Boclear has published from Superior Publishing her newest book, I Can Be Anything: The Adventures of Sid and Sue. Boclear said the adventures of Sid and Sue will be a series where they explore different career paths. She said it shows children they can be anything they want to be.

“It fits with my background,” she said. “I have a degree in early childhood education. When my children were growing up people would ask me what I would teach them, how I would raise them. I started off with my children when they were young, very young.”

Boclear said she began by putting things in front of her children that would help for them to expand their vocabulary, and she would read to them.

“0-5 is a critical age. Their minds are moldable, and you can teach them anything,” she said. Boclear said she wants her books to get children thinking early what it takes to achieve the things they want in life. A native of Kilmichael, Boclear said she reached out to another Kilmichael native, Sharita Gayden to be her illustrator.

Boclear said she knew that Gayden is a talented artist and wanted to use someone that was local as well.

Not only does she have The Adventures of Sid and Sue, but she had workbooks for the youngest of learners and a planner for college freshmen. Boclear said the planner offers tips and tricks on how to survive away from home.

“When my son was in college, he had friends that didn’t know how to do laundry. So in the planner there are step by step instructions on how to separate colors and do laundry, about not walking alone and how to do the buddy system, how to write checks because kids today don’t know how to write a check, how to budget,” she said. “There’s also a to-do list to keep up with the things they have to do and a place where they can write down their schedule.”

But, the difference between The Adventures of Sid and Sue and her workbooks and planners are that her series is through Superior Publishing. Her workbooks and planner are self-published, something she learned how to do while recovering from COVID.

“I was out with COVID for three months,” she said. “So, during that time I taught myself how to publish. I researched it and I gave it a try.” Her self-published books are only available on Amazon. But her book is available on Amazon, Walmart and Barnes and Nobles.