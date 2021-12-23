A Winona man is in custody after being arrested at a rest stop in Vaiden for allegedly stealing a truck from a residence on Westland Drive.

Chief Roshaun Daniels said Robert Earl Crowder, 56, of Winona, was arrested after being stopped at a rest area in Vaiden in a vehicle matching the description of the one reported missing at 6:30 a.m. According to a BOLO by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the owner reported a 2006 Gray Ford F-150 stolen from the home between the hours of 7 p.m. on December 19 and 6:30 a.m. on December 20.

Daniels said a citizen spotted the truck on Interstate 55 headed north. He said Crowder was taken into custody at the rest stop without incident.

Crowder has been charged with grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted in Crowder’s arrest.