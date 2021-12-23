Several Winona residents have asked the city’s Board of Aldermen to consider banning fireworks within the city limits.

Laurie Lockett and Sharon Richardson went before the board to ask that they act to resolve on the problem with fireworks in the city.

Mayor Aaron Dees said he’s received complaints and all of his aldermen have received complaints, as well, he said.

“And I know they’ve received complaints because they told them to me,” he said.

Lockett said the newer fireworks present problems different than those people used to set off.

“Fireworks these days are not how fireworks used to be in our day,” Lockett said. “It used to be firecrackers, sparklers and stuff. Now, they sound like bombs. And decent working people want to go to bed at a decent hour.”

She said the fireworks are loud and it’s hard to decipher whether the sounds are fireworks or gunshots.

“They’re mixing them in with guns and you can’t tell the difference now,” she said.

The problem with fireworks in the city is not something unfamiliar to those who served on the previous board. The city has continuously had issues with fireworks.

Lockett said the current restrictions aren’t working and something else needed to be done.

The current City of Winona fireworks ordinance states: “No fireworks shall be sold or offered for sale at retail before the fifteenth day of June and after the fifth day of July and before the fifth day of December and after the second day of January of each year. No fireworks shall be sold to any person under the age of twelve (12) years. It shall be unlawful to ignite or discharge fireworks of any type within six hundred (600) feet of any church, hospital or school, or within seventy-five (75) feet of where fireworks are stored or offered for sale. It shall also be unlawful to ignite or discharge the same within or throw the same from or into or at any motor vehicle.”

Despite the regulation, however, Lockett said few are heeding the rules, partially due to lack of enforcement.

“It’s not being enforced. We want to know can you ban them altogether. If you ban the sale of them, it’ll stop it,” she told the board. “Because they’re not following that ordinance. They’ve been set up and are already selling.”

Alderman Charles Harris said current restrictions are hard to enforce.

“It’s hard to enforce it because by the time you hear it and you go to the home to try and find the person shooting them, they’re already gone,” he said.

Dees said Harris attempted to speak to the fireworks seller about selling and when they were to set up, but he said the seller told Harris that’s not what the ordinance said.

“In the current ordinance, it was misworded and we have to make a change to it,” he said. Dees said in one part of the ordinance, it says “firearm” instead of “firework” and because of that error in wording, it’s hard for the city to enforce the rules on sellers. He said if fines were imposed on those shooting the fireworks and selling them, it would deter it also.

Harris said if the city completely bans the sale of fireworks, people will simply go out of town to purchase them, but it’ll stop sales within the city.

“Do y’all want to take a vote or do y’all want to table it?” Dees asked.

“I think we should table it for right now and handle it at the next board meeting,” Alderwoman Sylvia Clark said.

Burn ban

Also, the board approved a burn ban in the city. The ban will be in force 30 days from the publication of the ordinance in The Winona Times.

Alderwoman Linda Purnell asked if people could burn leaves under the rules, since she said she has been getting a lot of calls about the ordinance.

Chief Brad Mooneyham said he’s been receiving calls as well and said right now, leaves can be burned but when the ordinance goes into effect, leaves can no longer be burned.

“Only clean wood,” Mooneyham said.

“It’s like if you have a downed tree, that can be burned,” Dees said. “But no leaves, paper, trash, or anything else.”

Lease change

In another matter, the board approved to convert a lease with the North Central Planning and Development District at the Winona Community Center to a month-to-month basis and gain an understanding of what is being done within the offices.

Dees said the building was occupied by NCPDD and another agency and the two agencies together were paying $500. But since the other agency left, NCPDD is paying only $250. The light bill alone for the property is $700, so the board discussed terminating or changing the lease with NCPDD signing a new agreement.

City Clerk Monica Turner said because of a grant, they can’t pay over $250 per month, but the city sent an invoice to NCPDD for $1,000 to cover both November and December rent.

“Because the other agency left, she doesn’t feel that NCPDD should pay the whole thing, they should only pay half,” she said.

“But, that ain’t even touching the light bill,” Harris said.

Resident Gloria Johnson said it was NCPDD who wrote the grant so the city could get the Community Center initially.

“But, who pays the light bill?” Dees asked.

“The city,” Turner said.

The discussion then turned to the impact of possibly terminating the lease.

“But, don’t they feed the senior citizens there? If we terminate it, what’s going to happen with them?” Alderwoman Linda Purnell asked.

Chief Roshaun Daniels said they don’t feed the senior citizens there, but it was a program that helped senior citizens.

The board decided to allow Dees to meet with officials with NCPDD to discuss the matter further before any action is taken.

Other actions

- Approved for Adam Kirk to attend the Mississippi Municipal Attorney Association Conference and pay his membership fee.

- Accepted the bid from June McClain for a Ford Mustang. Dees said McClain and Desmond Washington both submitted bids for the Mustang deleted from the Winona Police Department inventory. However, because Washington submitted a bid for a 2003 Ford Mustang, it was awarded to McClain due to a non-conformity.

- Appointed City Clerk Monica Turner as the city Title VI Coordinator

- Also, city hall closed at noon Wednesday and will be closed until 8 a.m. Monday, December 27.