A Winona man has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling following an incident Sunday night.

Police Chief Roshaun Daniels said Daryl Jashun Harbin, 31, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. at the Winona Police Department in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 5, at a residence on South Central Ave.

Daniels reported that Faye Booker was shot multiple times in the leg while inside the home. He said the home was occupied and the shooter stood outside the home and shot 30 to 40 times. He added that there were shells found at the scene from a .40 caliber and an AR-15.

Booker was transported to Jackson and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Harbin was transported to the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility where he awaits an initial appearance.

His bond has been set at $400,000. Daniels said that more arrests are pending.