The Town of Vaiden will hold another vaccination event on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Mayor Stella Washington-Bell said Mississippi Mobile Unit out of Tupelo will be on-site and will give all three shots and booster shots. She said this event particularly wants children ages 5-12 who have not been vaccinated or have to receive their second round of vaccinations to attend.

The event will be held at the Vaiden Gym and will take place at 9 a.m. The event is the second round of an event that Washington-Bell along with mayors Pam Lee and Ken Strachan jointly held to encourage more Carroll County residents and those in the surrounding areas to become fully vaccinated.