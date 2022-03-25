The Winona Christian Stars are welcoming changes in the school’s athletic department.

Following the resignation of Coach Junior Graham, former athletic director and head football coach, Nick Mumme was named athletic director with Ken Chandler returning as head football coach.

Mumme, 29, who has worked as physical education teacher and coached the Stars’ varsity girls and boys’ basketball teams since 2020, accepted the athletic director position earlier this month.

“Being a basketball coach has been an amazing experience,” said Mumme.

The school has a great athletics program, which was led by Graham, Mumme said.

“He’s been an awesome mentor to me,” said Mumme. “He’s the reason I’m taking this position.”

He said he is moved at the thought of being offered a position for which he had never thought he would be considered.

“I was excited, and I’m ready to take on those responsibilities,” said Mumme.

As athletic director, Mumme said he plans to continue developing and supporting the Stars’ athletic program much like Coach Graham.

“Coach Graham has done an awesome job. I’m just trying to fill his shoes,” said Mumme. “I want to make sure all of the sports are supported with what they need for championships.”

Coach Chandler has similar plans as new head coach for the school’s football team.

Chandler is returning, after coaching at Jackson Academy, to lead the Stars to having more than a winning season.

“I know when I was there before, I was coming into a better situation. They had a winning season,” Chandler said. “This year, they’re not returning a lot of kids, and I’m going to have to rebuild.”

Chandler went on to say, “I definitely plan on getting it back to a winning tradition. That place, over the last 15 years, it really was a winning program except for two losing seasons.”

He said looking at the Stars’ high performing junior high team and the support the school received from parents and the community, he can get the team back on track.

Chandler, a 56-year-old Weir native, said Winona has always felt like home to him, and the interest Winona Christian showed in his return as head coach was just the nudge he needed.

“I felt like now would be a good time to come back home,” he said.

Chandler started coaching in 1990 as a volunteer assistant at Weir High School and has held assistant coaching and head coaching positions over the years at schools, including Winona Christian.

Along with coaching at Winona Christian, he will serve as a physical education teacher.

Mumme, a graduate of Carroll Academy and Mississippi State University with degrees in kinesiology and business administration, also will serve as a physical education teacher.

The Carrollton native accepted his basketball head coaching position after working at Carroll Academy from 2016 to 2020 as head coach for junior varsity girls’ basketball and assistant coach for girls’ and boys’ basketball. He also taught math at the Carroll Academy middle school.